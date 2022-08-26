 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Travers Week

Walkways of activity

While the streets of most area downtowns slow down as evening approaches, the opposite is true here Wednesday along Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This is Travers Week, which is among the busiest weeks each year in that community.
