Travers Day

Last year, jockey Javier Castellano held up six fingers, signifying his six Travers Stakes victories, after he rode Catholic Boy to victory. This year, he will again be in the Travers, on Looking at Bikinis, a horse trained by Chad Brown, a native of Mechanicville.

 Post-Star file photo

SARATOGA SPRINGS — With a purse of $1.25 million up for grabs and the prestige of being known as the winner of the “Mid-Summer Derby,” a field of 12 3-year-olds is scheduled to go to the gate for the 150th running of the Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

There is no Triple Crown winner in the field this year. There is not even a winner of a Triple Crown race going to the gate for the oldest stakes for 3-year-olds in the United States. That won’t lessen the excitement on the track’s busiest day.

The race features several high-profile stakes winners and horses that made some noise in the Triple Crown races.

Leading that pack is 5-2 morning-line favorite Tacitus, who was third in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Belmont Stakes. He has added blinkers since finishing second in the Travers’ traditional prep, the Jim Dandy, on July 27.

Meanwhile, Tax, winner of the Jim Dandy, will try to become the first horse to sweep that traditional Travers' prep race and the Travers since Alpha did it in 2012.

Other horses sure to garner attention are multiple-graded stakes winners Code of Honor, Mucho Gusto and Owendale. Saratoga’s leading trainer, Chad Brown, will send out a pair of entrants in Highest Honors and Looking At Bikinis.

All horses will carry 126 pounds, a significant increase for some of the less-experienced horses in the field.

Five Grade I races and one Grade II are on the undercard. Three of them are “Win and You’re In” automatic qualifiers for Breeders’ Cup races on Nov. 1-2 at Santa Anita.

Gates open at 7 a.m. and first post is at 11:35 a.m. The Travers is the 11th of 13 races, scheduled for a 5:45 p.m. post. The New York Racing Association advises fans to allow additional time for arrival due to enhanced security screening. There is no breakfast or tram tours on Travers Day, and a limit of one picnic table per person in the backyard.

The Travers will be aired on Fox, from 5 to 6 p.m.

