QUEENSBURY — The Queen Anne Seniors Traveling Cardinals group has scheduled a September trip to the Ohio Amish country. The dates are Sept. 10-17.

The trip will include two shows, plus visits to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The package includes six nights of lodging, six breakfasts and four dinners including a traditional family-style dinner and Amish home.

There will be a performance of “Dear Soldier Boy” at the Ohio Star Theater, a musical comedy revue at the Amish Country Theater and visits to Lehman’s general store and old-fashioned hardware. Also planned: Yoder’s Amish Home tour, schoolhouse, and buggy ride, Warther Museum & Gardens, Pioneer Equipment, Walnut Creek wagon tour and Berlin Craft Mall.

There will be motorcoach transportation and luggage handling in Ohio. Cancellation insurance is available.

For information and reservations, contact the Traveling Cardinals at these numbers: 518-639-8864 or 518-639-8639, or by cell: 518-232-1416 or 518-744-0833.