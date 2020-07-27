Travelers spread virus to a household member

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two international travelers have sickened a member of their own household, Warren County Health Services reported Monday.

The two travelers tested positive Saturday, after returning home. Another person lives in the home but did not travel with them and has now caught the virus from them.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he’s worried about travelers spreading the virus.

“We won’t be out of the woods totally until COVID is contained — at a minimum in this country,” he said in a conference call.

He predicted that tourists would bring the virus into the state, especially as coronavirus spikes in other states.

“It is almost inevitable it will have an effect,” he said. “We are a destination.”

So he urged people to follow the quarantine — staying home for 14 days after travel from 31 states. Those are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska. Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

He asked everyone to continue wearing masks and socially distancing.