Travelers spread virus to a household member

Two international travelers have sickened a member of their own household, Warren County Health Services reported Monday.
The two travelers tested positive Saturday, after returning home. Another person lives in the home but did not travel with them and has now caught the virus from them.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he’s worried about travelers spreading the virus.
“We won’t be out of the woods totally until COVID is contained — at a minimum in this country,” he said in a conference call.
He predicted that tourists would bring the virus into the state, especially as coronavirus spikes in other states.
“It is almost inevitable it will have an effect,” he said. “We are a destination.”
So he urged people to follow the quarantine — staying home for 14 days after travel from 31 states. Those are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska. Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
He asked everyone to continue wearing masks and socially distancing.
“The numbers are very good today, because we made the numbers very good today,” he said. “We want to keep the numbers good, so we want to be diligent in our actions.”
The State Liquor Authority issued dozens of violations at bars and restaurants over the weekend to establishments not following rules designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.
On Friday, 52 locations were cited, and 53 more were cited Saturday. Sunday is a slower night, but inspectors found violations at 27 locations, Cuomo said. The establishments cited over the weekend were mostly in New York City.
“I want the establishments to know we will continue to diligently enforce the law,” Cuomo said. “I understand their position, that this close-down has been very tough on them. I’m sympathetic to their plight, but we also have to protect public health.”
For those not eating and drinking in public, Cuomo said the main duty is clear.
“I know it’s very hot today. But masks, masks, masks, masks,” he said.
On Monday:
- Warren County reported one more case, for a total of 274 confirmed cases. Seven people are still sick, and two of them are hospitalized. One is critically ill.
- Washington County reported no new cases, with two people still sick and no one hospitalized. There have been 231 confirmed cases and 216 recoveries.
- Saratoga County reported that, over the weekend, 28 people tested positive. But 34 other people recovered, leaving 60 people still sick, three of whom are hospitalized. There have been a total of 711 confirmed cases and 634 recoveries.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, one person is sick in Hadley, one in Moreau and one in Wilton.
- Essex County reported one new case, for a total of 77 cases. There are two people still sick, neither of whom is hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported three coronavirus cases Monday. Glens Falls Hospital also reported three.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 16 new cases, a positive rate of 0.5% — a significant improvement from the previous three days, when the region had the state’s highest percentage of people testing positive. Every county in the region except Washington County had at least one case, but no more than three. However, Columbia and Greene counties did not appear to test enough people. Their percentage of people testing positive was over 2%. Epidemiologists believe that if the positive rate goes above 1%, counties are missing cases and need to test more.
- Statewide, 608 people tested positive Sunday, for a positive rate of 1%.
- There were 642 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 11 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Outdoor recreation allowed as new COVID cases fall
-
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 update
-
55 people recover from coronavirus at Glens Falls Center
- 206 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.