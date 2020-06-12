Travelers slow to return to the skies

“Social distancing is difficult on crowded flights, and you may have to sit near others, sometimes for hours. This may increase your risk for exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC said in its travel guidance.

But the latest statics from the Transportation Security Administration, released this week, show more than 430,000 people went through airport check points Monday, a jump of more than 400% over the lowest point in April.

In Albany, Myers said there are indications the trend of increased flying will continue,

"People are coming back to the office so there is more business travels," Myers said. "There is pent-up demand for vacation travel and for families wanting to go visit relatives."

He said some projections suggest it may take until 2024 for the airlines to catch up with all the traffic they had before the pandemic jolted the travel industry.

Approximately 1,000 passengers per day are expected to go through the Albany terminal next week, down from the usual level of between 4,100 and 5,000 people, he said.

The number of flights is running at about 15 each day, down from approximately 50 per day before the health emergency, he noted.