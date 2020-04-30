Transfer stations extra busy as stay-at-home order focuses attention on spring cleaning

They had hoped reduced hours would keep the workers safer, but it seemed to make things worse.

“What it ended up was making things more crowded,” he said. “As of Tuesday, we’re going back to our normal hours with the idea that they’ll be able to spread out the bringing of the garbage.”

Others tried different ways of handling the pandemic. At the Chester transfer station, town residents can now dispose of their trash for free.

At the Lake George station, hours were cut to be open only three days a week, Thursday through Saturday.

Warrensburg is still open and reported a similar surge in garbage.

“Just household garage. Seems like they’re doing spring cleaning early,” said attendant Jeremy Scroggins.

In Kingsbury, everything is up. Construction debris has doubled, said district manager Roger Letendre.

“A lot of people are doing remodels,” he said, adding, “We have seen an increase in cardboard, which makes sense, because people are ordering stuff instead of picking it up at the store.”

