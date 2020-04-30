Transfer stations extra busy as stay-at-home order focuses attention on spring cleaning

Staying at home has turned into spring cleaning for many residents, and transfer stations are getting overwhelmed.
Many municipalities reduced hours to protect their employees from coronavirus, but that led to long lines from people with cars full of trash bags.
Now, some stations, including Moreau and Queensbury, are restoring normal hours.
“Because there are so many people at home, they are doing a fantastic job cleaning up their homes, their properties and, unfortunately, it’s putting a little bit of a strain on our operation,” said Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.
Moreau’s station went back to normal operation on Thursday. It will be open five days a week, closed on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Queensbury’s two stations will return to normal operation on Tuesday; the Ridge Road station is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while the Luzerne Road station is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. They had been closing early, at 11:30 a.m. Now they will stay open until 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.
Queensbury’s stations were slammed because so many other stations cut down to one day a week, and Queensbury does not require users to be residents.
“We were queuing out into the road,” said Queensbury Supervisor John Strough.
They had hoped reduced hours would keep the workers safer, but it seemed to make things worse.
“What it ended up was making things more crowded,” he said. “As of Tuesday, we’re going back to our normal hours with the idea that they’ll be able to spread out the bringing of the garbage.”
Others tried different ways of handling the pandemic. At the Chester transfer station, town residents can now dispose of their trash for free.
At the Lake George station, hours were cut to be open only three days a week, Thursday through Saturday.
Warrensburg is still open and reported a similar surge in garbage.
“Just household garage. Seems like they’re doing spring cleaning early,” said attendant Jeremy Scroggins.
In Kingsbury, everything is up. Construction debris has doubled, said district manager Roger Letendre.
“A lot of people are doing remodels,” he said, adding, “We have seen an increase in cardboard, which makes sense, because people are ordering stuff instead of picking it up at the store.”
