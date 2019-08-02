BEDFORD HILLS — The severity of her crime and the likelihood that she would break the law again led a two-member state Parole Board panel to deny early release to Joyce Mitchell, according to a transcript of her June 5 parole hearing that was made available Wednesday.
The rationale for the panel’s decision was the same as that cited in Mitchell’s two previous unsuccessful bids for early release from her 2 1/3- to seven-year prison sentence imposed for her role in helping two convicted killers escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015.
Mitchell, now 55, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first-degree promotion of prison contraband for providing hacksaw blades and other items that Richard Matt and David Sweat used to break out of prison, touching off a 23-day manhunt that ended with Matt shot dead by Border Patrol agents and Sweat wounded and captured by State Police Sgt. Jay Cook as he attempted to reach the Canadian border.
The panel acknowledged that Mitchell had taken several steps to improve herself while imprisoned and noted that they had received several letters supporting her release, including one from her husband, Lyle. But those factors did not outweigh other considerations, the panel wrote.
“After careful review of the record, personal interview, and due deliberation, it is the determination of the panel, that if released at this time there is a reasonable probability, you would not live and remain at liberty without violating the law,” the panel’s decision states. “Further, release at this time would be incompatible with the welfare of society,” the decision states.
“Your professional misconduct and criminal engagement, violated the trust bestowed upon you as a correctional employee,” the decision continued. “You have demonstrated a total disregard for the law by deciding if and when inmates should be released to society, all by illicit practices. You aided in the escape of two dangerous inmates. This behavior created terror across New York State for several weeks. In fact, communities immediately adjacent to the correctional facility were placed at particular risk, and your behavior cost the New York State tax payers millions of dollars to support the capture of these inmates. Moreover, it is noted that the law enforcement were placed at risk, and there was loss of life, all due to your poor decision making. Lastly, there is official and community opposition to your release - all of which has been considered. Parole is denied.”
During her parole hearing, Mitchell acknowledged the harm she had caused, referring to herself as a “horrible person” and apologizing for all the problems she had caused. But she also said her low self-esteem — the result of an abusive first marriage — and, later, her fear that Matt and Sweat would kill her husband, who also worked at the prison, contributed to her involvement in the break-out.
“I just want to reiterate how very remorseful (I am),” Mitchell said in her closing statement. “I am so sorry that I was that horrific person. I’m not that person. And I can tell right now that you will never see me in any kind of capacity as far as going against the law if I can go home.”
When asked why she deserved early release, Mitchell responded, “I don’t know if I actually deserve it.”
“I’m hoping - I’m hoping that people could see - that everyone here, the board, that I can be that respectful person and that I’m not a horrible, horrible person,” she told the panel.
Mitchell’s next opportunity for shortening her sentence will come in June of 2021, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.
