A project to improve the trails in Cole’s Woods to make it easier for bicyclists and pedestrians will start next year.
The Common Council on Tuesday approved awarding the contract to Greenman-Pedersen Inc. for the “Cole’s Woods Make the Connection” project.
EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew said the plan is to have a separate stone dust trail behind the ice rink at YMCA that will head behind the side streets of Parkview Avenue, Northup Drive and Dixon Court and then go toward the Hadley house property at the entrance to the trail.
“That will be a different alternative for people who want to go through Cole’s Woods,” he said.
The project includes installing pedestrian and bicycle access along Fire Road on the YMCA side, building a new raised crosswalk at the Fire Road and Jerome Avenue intersection and making improvements in a designated parking and bike area by the trail near Dixon Road. There will also be bike racks and kiosks in certain locations.
Public informational meetings will be held on the project, which is set to be completed in June 2020.
Open pickup ending
Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark is reminding residents that open pickup is ending on Friday.
After Friday, all yard waste must be placed in biodegradable bags.
“It will be nice to start seeing bags on the side of the road instead of a whole bunch of sticks (and) leaf piles,” Clark said.
Stewart’s rezoning
The council has held off on action regarding the proposed rezoning of two parcels adjacent to the former Time Warner building on Ridge Street, which Stewart’s Shops plan to incorporate into a 1 1/2-acre site for a new store.
Neighbors have expressed concerns about a new store increasing traffic in the area and have said they want to keep those two parcels residential to provide a buffer.
Mayor Dan Hall said Stewart’s officials are taking the feedback the company received from the public at a workshop last week with the council and possibly will make changes. The Common Council plans to keep the public hearing open and the matter will be discussed again at the June 11 council meeting.
Busy Planning Board
Speaking of meetings, the agenda for the June 4 Glens Falls Planning Board proves to be a busy one.
The Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health will be before the board seeking approval for its project to construct a 29-unit apartment building for the homeless and mentally ill at 47-50 Cooper St.
Grey Ghost Bicycles is seeking approval to open a new bicycle shop on Lawrence Street, in the former Post-Star advertising building.
The board will also review Matt Funiciello’s proposal to open a bake shop and retail/market area at the Shirt Factory.
The meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in Common Council chambers.
Lighting upgrades
Second Ward Councilman Bill Collins said that the city has completed a mapping of all of its streetlights as it plans to install LED fixtures.
Clark said this map will be a useful tool to track maintenance and replacements of lights and where more lights may be needed, such as East Sanford Street.
Collins said the ski trails will also be lighted with LED (light-emitting diode) fixtures. Also, he reported that the new, more energy-efficient lights have been installed at East Field and look great. People will have a chance to see them in action at the home opener of the Glens Falls Dragons on Friday.
Getting fit
The city has partnered with BlueShield of Northeastern New York to offer a free fitness program called “Fit in the City” beginning June 5.
The event will take place on Wednesdays from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. in City Park through July 15, except for July 3. No registration is required and people of all fitness levels are welcome to participate.
Keith Irving, a personal trainer at 32Fit Gym, will be leading the program, which is described in a news release as a full-body workout made up of high-intensity exercises followed by short periods of rest.
Glens Falls was one of the communities selected by BlueShield to participate.
Mayor Hall wryly noted that these sessions will be before the weekly “Take a Bite” series, which also begins on June 5 and continues through Aug. 14.
“You work out and you can go pig out afterward,” he said.
Smoke alarms installed
Volunteers with the American Red Cross Eastern New York Region installed 551 smoke detectors in people’s homes during the organization’s campaign on May 4, according to Mayor Hall.
Hall said a lot of seniors were not aware that their smoke detectors did not work, so this program provided a real awareness.
Key Club Day
Hall has declared June 5 to be “Stanley Rummel and J. David Little Key Club Day” in the city of Glens Falls.
The day will recognize two men for their acts of service to the community.
Rummel was one of the founders of the Glens Falls High School chapter of the Key Club. Little was a longtime Queensbury town justice.
Festival lineup
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Pink Talking Fish and the Ryan Montbleau Band are among the featured performances at this year’s American Independence Music Festival.
The event is set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George.
Other performers are: Everyone Orchestra, Marco Benevento, Gubbulidis & Friends, Kung Fu, Lucid, Hayley Jane & The Primates, Midnight North, Barika, Deadgrass, People’s Blues of Richmond, The Big Takeover, Hartley’s Encore, Eggy, Funktional Flow, Annie in the Water and The New Motif, according to a news release. One more headliner will be announced in late July.
The music will go on from 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. both days on two alternating stages.
For more information and tickets, visit the festival website at www.adkmusicfest.com.
