MOREAU — A man from Ballston Spa was charged with a felony and multiple misdemeanors after he was pulled over on Route 9 Friday night and found to have drugs and an illegal weapon, police records show.

Jason E. Horn, 46, was pulled over just after 9 p.m., after he was spotting him making an illegal turn and driving out of his lane, according to the State Police public information website.

He was found to be driving with a suspended or revoked license, had unspecified drugs and a weapon he could not possess because of a criminal record, the website showed.

Horn was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and issued numerous traffic tickets, records show.

He was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.

