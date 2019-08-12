MOREAU — A man from Ballston Spa was charged with a felony and multiple misdemeanors after he was pulled over on Route 9 Friday night and found to have drugs and an illegal weapon, police records show.
Jason E. Horn, 46, was pulled over just after 9 p.m., after he was spotting him making an illegal turn and driving out of his lane, according to the State Police public information website.
He was found to be driving with a suspended or revoked license, had unspecified drugs and a weapon he could not possess because of a criminal record, the website showed.
Horn was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and issued numerous traffic tickets, records show.
He was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.