QUEENSBURY -- A traffic stop Sunday night on Aviation Road led to the arrest of a Troy man on felony and misdemeanor charges, police records show.

Peter B. Bagdon, 38, was stopped just before 10 p.m. for driving without headlights, according to the State Police public information website.

Troopers determined he was intoxicated, and had a suspended or revoked driver's license, which led to a felony charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and numerous traffic tickets, records show.

Bagdon was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

