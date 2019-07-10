QUEENSBURY — Three state troopers had to be treated for exposure to bodily fluids of a paroled murderer after he tried to flush crack cocaine down a toilet when he was arrested Tuesday night, according to State Police.
The troopers were no injured, but had to undergo decontamination after a violent scuffle with a New York City man who tried to flush drugs down a toilet that he had defecated when he learned police were getting a search warrant for him, officials said.
The confrontation ended with the arrest of William A. Calderon, 39, a three-time felon from Brooklyn who is on parole for a 2005 murder conviction in New York City, police said. He faces felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor resisting arrest, police records show.
State Police believe the 12 grams of crack that Calderon had was headed to Glens Falls.
Police described the arrest as follows:
Calderon was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by troopers at the intersection of Media Drive and Luzerne Road just after 5 p.m. when the driver didn't signal when making a turn.
The female driver, whose name was not released, was found to be driving without a license, and police determined the passenger was a parolee from New York City who may be violating the terms of his parole by being out of New York City. A State Police dog at the traffic stop also alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
The two were taken to the State Police station in Queensbury, where troopers and state parole officers looked further into what Calderon was doing in the Glens Falls area.
After learning that police were seeking a search warrant for him he asked to use a bathroom, and defecated packages of drugs that he tried to flush down the toilet. A fight ensued with troopers who stopped him, but the officers were exposed to his fluids during the scuffle.
Calderon was sent to Warren County Jail without bail pending court action. He has prior convictions that include a conviction for second-degree murder and two first-degree robbery convictions in 1996, all in New York City, state corrections records show.
Charges are possible against the woman who was driving him when police stopped them.
