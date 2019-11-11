{{featured_button_text}}

Three people were arrested on drug charges early Monday after State Police stopped a vehicle they were in on Broadway near McDonald's, police said.

The stop led to the seizure of 14 grams of crack cocaine that police believe was headed to the Hudson Falls area.

Charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance was Daniel M. Moye Sr., 24, of Schenectady, State Police records show. He was accused of possessing the bulk of the drugs that were found.

Charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance were Kenny W. Mallory, 35, of Argyle, and Shaquille J. Daniels, 27, of Schenectady.

All three men were also charged with noncriminal unlawful possession of marijuana.

Moye was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail, while the other two were released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.

