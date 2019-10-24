QUEENSBURY — The biennial traffic count near Great Escape has found that traffic is not high enough to require the company to build a crosswalk at Round Pond Road.
Creighton Manning Engineering’s report on the August traffic count shows that traffic hasn’t increased in a decade near the amusement park. The report was included in Tuesday's Great Escape application to the town Planning Board for a new ride.
This is not what Supervisor John Strough expected, after seeing increased pedestrian traffic crossing the road this year.
Great Escape also had a tremendous year, with so many vehicles parking that the parking lots were usually filled by mid-afternoon. After that, Great Escape workers often had to park vehicles on the amusement park side of Route 9, in overflow lots that are normally meadows. To try to fit more cars in the existing parking lot, Great Escape sent at least four employees to personally direct every car as visitors parked this season. They squeezed cars together and directed cars to park on the grass medians, among other locations.
But most of those cars are not included in the traffic count.
The counts are done on one Saturday and one Tuesday every other year, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. That means the count begins an hour before the park opens.
According to rules that the town and Great Escape hammered out in 2001, the traffic count is of the two-hour “peak” for traffic on Route 9 on a “typical” Saturday and Tuesday morning.
That 2001 agreement, called the Environmental Impact Statement, also laid out three phases of traffic mitigation that Great Escape would do if traffic reached a certain point.
But in a decade, the traffic as counted hasn’t changed.
Now Strough wants Great Escape to agree to improve the situation anyway.
“They don’t ‘have to,’” he said. “I hope that they’re cooperative to do something with the Round Pond intersection that will benefit them.”
He has been trying to persuade them for more than a year.
At first, he argued that Great Escape should put a crosswalk across Route 9, near Martha’s Dandee Creme, at the intersection with Round Pond Road, because Great Escape employees were often dropped off on the Martha’s side of the road.
But as more cars fill the main parking lot, it’s becoming increasingly dangerous for customers, too.
Great Escape has not leveled and paved the portion of the parking lot that runs behind Martha’s. There are no signs or markings to indicate where pedestrians should walk to avoid the cars, and the route to that part of the lot includes driving down narrow dirt hills. There is limited visibility in daylight, and no lights at night to illuminate pedestrians.
In addition, visitors who are directed to park near Martha’s are close to Route 9, next to a sidewalk. Many of them walk north on the sidewalk, expecting to have a way to get on the pedestrian bridge over Route 9. There is no entrance to the bridge from the Route 9 sidewalk, leaving them to race traffic as they cross the street.
Strough said all that must be improved.
“We’re going to work to make that safer for pedestrians,” Strough said.
He has opened discussions with the state Department of Transportation and Martha’s owners.
“The doors are open,” he said.
Great Escape officials noted that there is a way to access the pedestrian bridge from the Route 9 sidewalk if pedestrians continue on to the bus station and then walk back toward the bridge on the other side of the fence.
But they held out the possibility of improvements.
"We will continue to partner with the town and neighbor businesses in discussions regarding the Route 9 traffic flow," said spokeswoman Jennifer Mance.
No traffic change over the past decade?? Who are they trying to fool? Please just put in a traffic circle at the end of round pond rd and fix that disaster.
