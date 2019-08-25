Capital project construction has shifted the pick-up and drop-off traffic at South Glens Falls High School and Fort Edward Junior-Senior High School for the 2019-20 school year.
South Glens Falls officials said students will now park in the front of the school with access to Merritt Road and all faculty and staff will park in the lot behind the building.
A new bus-only loop has been built that will have access from Tanglewood Drive and regular morning and afternoon car drop-offs and pick-ups will now occur at the back of the building in the faculty and staff lot.
Student’s arriving late or leaving early will still go the front of the building, but the Merritt Road loop in front of the school will be eliminated.
Fort Edward Union Free School District Superintendent Dan Ward outlines the new traffic pattern for the district's junior-senior high school t…
At Fort Edward, Case Street and Burgoyne Avenue will both be one way, according to Superintendent Dan Ward.
Traffic on Case Street will flow east only of off Broadway and Burgoyne Avenue will now be north only going away from the school building.
In addition to being one way, the curb area on Case Street outside of the school will now be for buses only.
Ward said in an email there is currently no more information on parking, pick-ups and drop-offs but he will keep residents updated when finalized decisions are made.
BOCES info session
An information session on the BOCES Adult Machine Tool Technology program will be held at the BOCES center in Kingsbury on Thursday, Sep. 5 for those interested in the program’s requirements, tuition and admission process.
BOCES officials said in a release local employers will be in attendance to talk about the day-to-day work and the outlook for employment and a tour of the training lab will also be given.
The program’s classes will take place Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and every other Saturday beginning Oct. 7 and continuing through May of next year, according to the release.
Anyone interested in attending the information session must call 518-581-3716 to reserve a seat.
Comptroller tracks school violence
Schools across the state reported more than 32,000 violent and disruptive incidents in the 2017-18 school year, according to a report from the New York State Comptroller’s Office.
New York City schools had the highest rate of incidents per 1,000 students at just over 15 and the largely suburban downstate districts in the Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions had the lowest rate at roughly 9 incidents per 1,000 students, according to the report.
The report said high-need rural districts had relatively high rates as well with 11.7 incidents per 1,000 students.
The largest category for the incidents was assault, which had more than double the number of cases than any other category at 44.1%.
Alcohol or drug possession, weapons possession and sexual offenses made up the vast majority of the rest of incidents with false alarms, bomb threats and homicide making up just 2.8% of all incidents.
The report also said the Comptroller’s Office audited several districts and found schools “have tended to underreport violent and disruptive incidents and to misclassify the incident types.”
It stressed the need for schools to report incidents correctly, but acknowledged the labeling of schools with a high School Violence Index as “persistently dangerous” could dissuade some schools from proper reporting.
