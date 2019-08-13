MOREAU — A tractor-trailer rollover on Tuesday morning has resulted in the closure of the southbound entrance ramp to the Northway at Exit 17-S.
The Northway travel lanes were not affected by the crash.
The accident occurred at about 10:40 a.m. State Police and South Glens Falls fire officials had blocked off the southbound entrance ramp at that location as heavy-duty wreckers righted the truck and firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill.
The truck was carrying shredded paper and the driver believes its load shifted, contributing to the accident, State Police said. The driver, whose name wasn't immediately available, suffered an arm injury and was transported by Moreau Rescue Squad ambulance from the scene.
The entrance ramp has a sharp righthand curve, and has been the scene of a number of truck rollovers over the years.
Check back to poststar.com for updates.
