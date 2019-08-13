{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — A tractor-trailer rollover on Tuesday morning resulted in the closure of the southbound entrance ramp to the Northway at Exit 17-S. 

The driver, whose name wasn't immediately available, suffered an arm injury and was transported by Moreau Rescue Squad ambulance from the scene. 

The Northway travel lanes were not affected by the crash. 

The accident occurred at about 10:40 a.m. State Police and South Glens Falls fire officials blocked off the southbound entrance ramp at that location as heavy-duty wreckers righted the truck and firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill. 

The ramp was closed for several hours into the afternoon, detouring would-be southbound Northway traffic around a median on Route 9, then onto the Northway. 

The truck was carrying shredded paper and the driver believes its load shifted, contributing to the accident, State Police said. 

The entrance ramp has a sharp righthand curve, and has been the scene of a number of truck rollovers over the years.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
2
3
4
2

Tags

Load comments