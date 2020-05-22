You are the owner of this article.
Tractor-trailer crashes, killing driver at Northway Exit 16
Tractor-trailer crashes, killing driver at Northway Exit 16

Fatal crash

State DOT and towing and hauling crews work early Friday evening to remove a tractor-trailer from the median just south of Exit 16 in Wilton. The driver of the vehicle was killed in the early afternoon crash. 

 Adam Colver,

WILTON — State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred Friday afternoon on the Northway.

The accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the southbound side of the Northway just south of Exit 16 in Wilton.

A preliminary investigation has determined that a tractor-trailer traveling south veered off the highway into the median, crashed and burst into flames, according to a news release.

The driver of the tractor-trailer died. The identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other vehicles were involved, and there were no other injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The left and center southbound lanes of the Northway remained closed at Exit 16 late Friday afternoon.

