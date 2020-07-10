Tracers working on two mystery COVID infections

If people continue to socially distance and wear masks, as well as quarantining after trips to hot spots (or skipping those trips altogether), the number of cases will stay low. That allows tracers to leap into action and focus on large-scale events, like the day they learned that three residents had tested positive after flying from Florida.

“Last Wednesday night, we had reports of those two flights containing three positive people. That took a lot of time, to track down all 215 passengers and figure out if they had potential exposures,” Moore said. “We wouldn’t have the hours in the day to do that process if the virus were more prevalent in the area. At the end of the day, it is time in the day and manpower at your disposal.”

State officials said the county had to have 19 tracers. Instead, Warren County has 81 people trained, though not all are tracing cases at once. About six to 12 people are working at any one time, Moore said.

At the start of the outbreak, many cases couldn’t be traced to their source. Tracers would hit a dead end: the person might have caught it at the grocery store, or the gas station, or one of half a dozen possibilities.

Now the tracers are catching most cases before they spread out to retail stores.