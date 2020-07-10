Tracers working on two mystery COVID infections

In the quest to lock the coronavirus down, Warren County Public Health has managed to track infections back to their source for nine of 11 new cases since July 1.
Six coronavirus cases came from Florida. Local residents traveled there and brought the virus back with them.
Clusters of cases in two households were also traced to Florida. In both cases, one person caught coronavirus in Florida and brought it back to a household in Warren County. A total of three other people were sickened that way.
But Warren County tracers are still working on two mysteries. A salon owner tested positive in a routine, required test. She had no symptoms and tracers have not been able to figure out where she caught the virus.
Also, a man tested positive on July 7. He reported to tracers that he had attended some Fourth of July gatherings, all barbecues outdoors with friends and family. He has cooperated and the other attendees have been tested. So far, no one else seems to have had the virus.
If the county tracers can track down the source of every single case, every time, they can stop the virus from spreading.
“We do have the ability to stay on top of it and contain the spread,” county Administrator Ryan Moore said. “But we only have the ability because the caseload is manageable.”
If people continue to socially distance and wear masks, as well as quarantining after trips to hot spots (or skipping those trips altogether), the number of cases will stay low. That allows tracers to leap into action and focus on large-scale events, like the day they learned that three residents had tested positive after flying from Florida.
“Last Wednesday night, we had reports of those two flights containing three positive people. That took a lot of time, to track down all 215 passengers and figure out if they had potential exposures,” Moore said. “We wouldn’t have the hours in the day to do that process if the virus were more prevalent in the area. At the end of the day, it is time in the day and manpower at your disposal.”
State officials said the county had to have 19 tracers. Instead, Warren County has 81 people trained, though not all are tracing cases at once. About six to 12 people are working at any one time, Moore said.
At the start of the outbreak, many cases couldn’t be traced to their source. Tracers would hit a dead end: the person might have caught it at the grocery store, or the gas station, or one of half a dozen possibilities.
Now the tracers are catching most cases before they spread out to retail stores.
When a salon owner tested positive, tracers had a list of every person who went to that business. (Small businesses are now tracking every customer with a list, though grocery stores, Stewart’s and other high-traffic locations are not.) Then tracers called every customer. They ended up quarantining 25 people, including all 11 clients and everyone else who had a possible exposure. So far, none of them have tested positive. But if any do, they will not have had the opportunity to spread it into the community because they are quarantined.
“This is science. This is a virus. There are proven ways to fight this virus and to prevent yourself from getting the virus,” Moore said. “Public Health is our first line of defense. If we listen to their advice, we can kill this thing.”
The concern, of course, is that if they cannot trace it back, the source could go on infecting other people. That's why tracers are continuing to work on the case of the man who celebrated at gatherings on the Fourth of July.
While tracers are stopping the spread, Moore is focusing on a weak link: stores that aren’t enforcing mask rules. So far he’s gotten many big-box stores to station employees outside and require masks, but it’s not happening at every store.
“The problem is it’s only as good as everyone participating,” Moore said. “It risks an outbreak that pushes off normal.”
