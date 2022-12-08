Toys for Tots convoy to stop in Fort Edward, Ticonderoga on Sunday

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Capital Region Toys for Tots holiday convoy will hit the road Sunday in the region to deliver thousands of toys to children, including at stops in Fort Edward and Ticonderoga.

The stops help local nonprofit organizations deliver toys to children they serve in their communities.

Organizers say children and their families are invited to attend convoy stops to meet Santa, enjoy cookies from Freihofer’s and receive special stocking stuffers and blankets courtesy of Capital Region Toys for Tots.

All the stops on Sunday will occur between 10:30 and 5 p.m.

The Fort Edward stop will be from 4:07 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 383 Broadway.

Earlier, the convoy will be in Ticonderoga from 2:29 p.m. to 3:09 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot at 1092 Wicker St.

All times are approximate.

Others stops will be at Northeastern Clinton High School in Champlain, Ausable Valley High School in Clintonville and at the Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis.

The truck convoy replaced the former Toys for Tots train of past years.

The program is made possible through community support, including $25,000 in toys underwritten by local Dunkin’ franchisees and donations collected in 100 regional Dunkin’ restaurants.

Dunkin’s partnership with Capital Region Toys for Tots dates back 14 years and includes a total of $400,000 in funding.

The Capital Region Toys for Tots collection drive takes place at approximately 400 locations, including more than 100 local and regional Dunkin’ restaurants, which serve as drop-off points for customers wishing to donate new, unwrapped toys.

Capital Region Toys for Tots works with more than 250 community agencies to distribute toys to more than 240,000 children in 15 counties across upstate New York.

The holiday campaign operates annually from Oct. 1 through Dec. 23.