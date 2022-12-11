Toys for Tots convoy brings toys and treats in Fort Edward stop

FORT EDWARD — The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Capital Region Toys for Tots holiday convoy arrived on a snowy Sunday afternoon in Fort Edward with a multi-jurisdictional emergency services escort, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Park & Halfmoon Emergency Corps and U.S. Marines.

Around 100 people braved the stormy weather.

Katie Cardoso and her 7½-year-old son, Thomas, drove from Queensbury. Katie explained that the event meant a lot to her as she was having a rough time coming up with presents for her family for Christmas.

Marines, including retired Marine Gunnery Sgt. Robert "Bar" Porter, Washington County sheriff’s deputies, and many volunteers (including Santa and some of his elves) handed out gifts and cookies, posed for photos and brought smiles to the faces of the many children in attendance.

Retired Gunnery Sgt. Vinny Roman, the Capital Region Toys for Tots coordinator, said that although the convoy got off to a rough start with a flat tire before it left the warehouse, where organizers were preparing for Sunday's run since 5:30 a.m., all five stops in the region went smoothly.

The late afternoon Fort Edward stop followed a stop in Ticonderoga. Others stops were at Northeastern Clinton High School in Champlain, AuSable Valley High School in Clintonville and at the Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis.

Roman said that so far more than 100,000 toys have been distributed of the 240,000 toys that organizers plan to deliver by Dec. 24.

The truck convoy replaced the former Toys for Tots train of past years. Roman said there is a chance the train could return next year.

The stops help local nonprofit organizations deliver toys to children they serve in their communities.

Families were invited to attend to meet Santa, sample cookies and receive stocking stuffers and blankets courtesy of Capital Region Toys for Tots.

The Capital Region Toys for Tots collection drive takes place at about 400 locations, including more than 100 local and regional Dunkin’ restaurants, which served as drop-off points for customers wishing to donate new, unwrapped toys.

Capital Region Toys for Tots works with more than 250 community agencies to distribute toys to more than 240,000 children in 15 counties across upstate New York.