Towns grapple with how to dispose of downed trees, limbs from February storm

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino has been getting the question from residents of his town frequently since the February snow and ice storm that knocked out power to tens of thousands in the region.

What should they do with the trees and branches that came down during the massive storm?

Towns across the region are trying to figure out how to deal with the limbs and material that has been revealed by melting snow, and it has put them in a quandary.

"There are trees down everywhere," said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty.

Municipalities can't burn the limbs, but it's also expensive to grind them, and a lot of space is needed to bury them.

Merlino said he has been trying to get the state Department of Environmental Conservation to relax its municipal brush-burning rules for a period of time in May, after the annual statewide burn ban is over, so towns can take the wood and prevent residents from burning it themselves.

The state no longer allows municipalities to burn brush. It can be buried, but that can be labor-intensive.

To turn it into mulch, the towns or county would need to rent a "tub" grinder for $3,500 a day, plus $1,000 to set up the machine, Merlino explained.

