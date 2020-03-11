Towns grapple with how to dispose of downed trees, limbs from February storm

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino has been getting the question from residents of his town frequently since the February snow and ice storm that knocked out power to tens of thousands in the region.
What should they do with the trees and branches that came down during the massive storm?
Towns across the region are trying to figure out how to deal with the limbs and material that has been revealed by melting snow, and it has put them in a quandary.
"There are trees down everywhere," said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty.
Municipalities can't burn the limbs, but it's also expensive to grind them, and a lot of space is needed to bury them.
Merlino said he has been trying to get the state Department of Environmental Conservation to relax its municipal brush-burning rules for a period of time in May, after the annual statewide burn ban is over, so towns can take the wood and prevent residents from burning it themselves.
The state no longer allows municipalities to burn brush. It can be buried, but that can be labor-intensive.
To turn it into mulch, the towns or county would need to rent a "tub" grinder for $3,500 a day, plus $1,000 to set up the machine, Merlino explained.
The DEC decision that towns cannot have controlled burns of brush "created a lot of problems for the towns. It really upsets your residents," Geraghty said.
Residents will burn it themselves in their backyards, which is far more dangerous than doing it in a controlled environment like a town site away from homes, Merlino said.
"Twenty people can get permits from the DEC to burn brush in their backyard, but the town can't get a permit to burn the brush from 20 people at the landfill," he said.
"They (residents in most towns) can burn anything they want with a burn permit," Geraghty said. "They do it all the time."
Merlino said the state Department of Transportation recently contacted Merlino, seeking to dump fallen limbs from along state Route 9N at his landfill. The town agreed to take it, but what will be done with it from there is not known.
He said the DEC asked him to get letters of support from the Warren County administrator and Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas from Stony Creek, but Merlino said he got no indication that will change the agency's decision.
A spokesman for the DEC acknowledged there have been discussions with Merlino, but would not comment on whether the agency planned to relent.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer suggested holding the material for a proposed countywide compost operation, or having the county rent a grinder. But Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said the cost of a grinder for composting would be prohibitive.
"That (composting) might work down the road but we have a problem right now," Merlino said.
The state brush-burning ban runs between March 16 and May 14, but Merlino said he wants the state to set a period when municipalities could burn after the ban.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com