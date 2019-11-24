LAKE GEORGE — The town and village of Lake George plan hire a consultant to determine potential reuses of the Lake George Forum and come up with a business plan to help market the building for a sale to a future developer.
Both municipalities are splitting the cost of the $15,000 study by the Rochester-based MRB Group. The Lake George Town Board on Nov. 18 approved paying its share.
“I think the plan is essential,” said Supervisor Dennis Dickinson. “I think the Forum could potentially be a home run for us. If we can expand the shoulder seasons with conferences, we’d be doing a lot.”
Conferences generally occur in the fall, winter and into the spring, according to Dickinson.
“It would be a year-round boost if we can get them,” he said. “We need to do the plan to make sure it’s a feasible thing to do.”
Dickinson said neither the town nor the village have any interest in owning the facility, but need to determine the most profitable use to help a new owner redevelop the property.
Board member Nancy Stannard agreed.
“We’re doing this study to help bring in people that would buy it,” she said.
Ralph Macchio Sr. bought the building for $1.81 million at a bank auction in 2009, and town and village officials say he is open to a sale. The 50,000-square-foot building is assessed at nearly $2.38 million.
Dickinson said one of the selling points is there are two properties adjacent to the forum that Macchio also owns and could be used for parking. He estimated there could 400 to 600 spaces there if the existing buildings on them were removed.
Dickinson said the town and village would like to own the parking associated with this property as a revenue generator. He said he envisions a shuttle bus picking up passengers every 15 minutes to get them to events in Charles Wood Park, fireworks or other events.
You have free articles remaining.
Board member Marisa Muratori said the conference centers are often partnerships with municipalities.
“The opportunity to create a public-private partnership could lower the cost for a potential buyer,” she said.
“It’s going to have to be good for everybody. It’s going to have to be a solid plan. This is just not pie-in-the-sky dreaming,” Muratori added.
Dickinson said he believes the project would have a spinoff effect.
Muratori said businesses need a boost.
“Are we going to do nothing or are we going to see how our business district can expand?” she said.
Adirondack Pub & Brewery owner John Carr spoke during the public comment period, saying he does not like the idea of taking down the houses on those two parcels and creating parking lots right at the entrance to the town.
He concurred that the town or village should not own the Forum.
“We’ve spent $17 million now on Charles R. Wood Park and it sits there empty probably 95 percent of the time. I think if it was privately owned, it would be moving and shaking,” he said.
Mayor Robert Blais said the Village Board postponed action until a Dec. 2 special meeting at 5 p.m. Board members want to hear a presentation from the consultant before acting, and a couple of board members wanted to make sure that the conference center concept is explored and not just the potential reuse of the Forum as a music hall.
Blais had formed a committee to explore the idea of creating a performance arts center in town. The Lake George Forum was cited as a possibility. Blais had considered the Fort William Henry Hotel’s carriage house, but hotel officials are planning to redevelop that space to house their own events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.