QUEENSBURY — The interior of all four of the town’s water towers and its concrete water tank have been repainted — a big project that took an entire year.
Water Superintendent Chris Harrington tried something new with the $2.6 million project. He put out an RFP, seeking one firm to do all five projects and stick with it for decades. The idea was that he would get better paint jobs if the painters had to maintain their work.
He was criticized when only one company responded to the RFP, which appeared to be written to the company’s specifications. It required an unusual type of paint that Suez prefers and a specific brand of water mixer that only Suez makes. The RFP was also word-for-word identical to several other RFPs Suez won.
Harrington acknowledged that those items were Suez’s preferences, although he said the Town Board would have considered counter-proposals from other companies.
But, he added, the project worked.
It was done in less time, and more smoothly, than if he’d gone the traditional route of seeking separate engineering and painting bidders for each tower, he said.
And he feels the work was far superior. Suez demanded high-quality materials because it would be responsible for maintaining the towers.
“Suez has something invested because they’re responsible for maintaining it,” he said. “Not having mixers is not an option. And they said they feel sorry for the next one who has to scrape the paint, because they’ll have a hard time getting it off.”
Usually, painters offer a one-year warranty and check the interior paint job at that time, Harrington said.
Suez will check at the three-year mark, and continue to maintain the tanks beyond that.
Harrington thinks that part of the deal ensured a better paint job.
“The low bidder, they will take chances because it only has to last a year,” he said.
Paint is finicky, he said. It doesn’t adhere if conditions are too humid or too cold, among other factors.
“And commercial paint is even worse,” he said. “Suez, since they’re maintaining the tanks, makes sure they’re doing a quality job. That’s why Suez mandates the mixer.”
Mixers keep the water in the tanks from freezing and scraping the paint. They have a side benefit as well — Harrington has found he can use less chlorine now.
“A mixed tank is a good tank,” he said, adding that he keeps the mixers running even in summer because they are improving the water quality.
