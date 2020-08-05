Town official: Fine lake polluters $500

QUEENSBURY — After years of working to stop sewage from flowing into Lake George, Town Board member Tony Metivier could not believe his eyes when he saw tourists littering in the lake.
On Saturday, he watched one man tossing cigarette butts in the water, one after another. Others were treating the lake equally badly. By the end of the day, he’d had enough.
At Monday’s Town Board meeting, he proposed a $500 fine for littering in the lake. He also wants education at the boat checks.
“If we fine you $500 for tossing cigarette butts or garbage in the lake, at least half of you will stop,” he said. “It was so obnoxious on Saturday … It was absolutely repulsive.”
When a man confronted one of the litterers, he was treated rudely and the situation just got worse, Metivier said. That’s when he decided a fine would be the better way to go.
“Every single boat on Lake George has to be registered, why aren’t we educating people? Don’t throw your cigarette butts in the lake. Don’t pee in the lake. Don’t poop in the lake. You can’t hold it, go home,” he said.
He’s serious about this, he said, and he is contacting the Lake George Park Commission about the possibility of fines. The Lake George marine patrol, run by the commission, could issue fines for polluting the lake.
“We’ve got to figure this out,” Metivier said. “I’ve never been so upset as I was Saturday night. I have had enough.”
Residents have reported a huge surge of people using the lakes and trails during the coronavirus shutdown, because outdoor recreation is generally open and less dangerous in terms of spreading the virus. But that has led to many reports of ill-equipped and poorly informed tourists who litter, put themselves and others in danger or simply crowd areas that are usually empty.
