Town official: Fine lake polluters $500

QUEENSBURY — After years of working to stop sewage from flowing into Lake George, Town Board member Tony Metivier could not believe his eyes when he saw tourists littering in the lake.

On Saturday, he watched one man tossing cigarette butts in the water, one after another. Others were treating the lake equally badly. By the end of the day, he’d had enough.

At Monday’s Town Board meeting, he proposed a $500 fine for littering in the lake. He also wants education at the boat checks.

“If we fine you $500 for tossing cigarette butts or garbage in the lake, at least half of you will stop,” he said. “It was so obnoxious on Saturday … It was absolutely repulsive.”

When a man confronted one of the litterers, he was treated rudely and the situation just got worse, Metivier said. That’s when he decided a fine would be the better way to go.

“Every single boat on Lake George has to be registered, why aren’t we educating people? Don’t throw your cigarette butts in the lake. Don’t pee in the lake. Don’t poop in the lake. You can’t hold it, go home,” he said.