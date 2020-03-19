Town of Ticonderoga issues state of emergency

TICONDEROGA — The town of Ticonderoga has joined several other counties, towns and villages with enacting a state of emergency over the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
The order allows the town to address any situation to protect life and property by utilizing town resources of equipment, manpower and personnel.
The order went into effect at 1 p.m. Thursday and will continue through March 23 as ordered by Supervisor Joseph M. Giordano.
