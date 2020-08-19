Town of Lake George to get website upgrade

LAKE GEORGE — The town's website will soon be getting a makeover.
Town Board members last week voted to enter into a contract with Business Automation Services, Inc., to redesign its current website for $5,700. The cost will be covered by the town's IT budget.
The redesign will allow town officials to post information and updates directly to the site without having to wait, said Jenn Farrell, the town's comptroller.
"COVID has shown us the importance of communication, and especially the importance of timely communication," she said.
Farrell said she was approached by the town clerk about looking into improving the site's design. Department supervisors liked the idea, and three estimates were obtained.
Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he has never been happy with the site's design and said a redesign would be a "great step forward."
"I've always been somewhat disappointed in the town's website and the maintenance of it," he said.
The town pays $1,600 per year in hosting and maintenance fees to its current site provider, Advokate. The annual fee, was expected to increase to $1,800 beginning next year, Farrell said.
Advokate wanted between $25,000 and $29,000 to redesign the town's website.
Civic Plus, another provider that hosts websites for Glens Falls and Washington County, submitted an estimate between $8,500 and $11,500 for a redesign. The company also required between $2,000 and $2,500 in yearly hosting fees, Farrell said.
Business Automation Services, which hosts Clifton Park's website, wanted $5,700 to redesign the site and $1,200 per year in hosting and maintenance fees.
Farrell said the company put together a "really sweet package." The town, she added, currently uses the company for its financial software.
"They were really eager to make the town of Lake George their showcase," Farrell said.
It's not clear when the new site will be rolled out.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
