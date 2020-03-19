Town of Lake George to close offices beginning Monday
LAKE GEORGE — Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson issued an executive order Thursday that will close all town buildings, effective Monday, March 23. 

"As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow and threaten public safety and health," all town buildings will be closed until further notice, Dickinson said in a news release.

"All non-essential staff will be working from home and the town will have its essential staff scattered and reduced throught the week to maintain town functions," Dickinson stated.

The transfer station will continue to operate at its normal hours on Friday and Saturday.

Dickinson is encouraging all departments to adhere to the COVID-19 pandemic response plan and continue to take the necessary steps to ensure the continued protection of life, property, public infrastructure and to provide emergency services deemed necessary. 

