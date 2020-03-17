Town of Lake George issues state of emergency declaration

LAKE GEORGE — The town of Lake George has issued a state of emergency.

Supervisor Dennis Dickinson signed the declaration and it will remain in effect for the next 30 days or until the order is rescinded.

The state of emergency allows the town to take any future and necessary precautions to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus through local emergency orders. As of Tuesday, no emergency orders have been declared.

Town Hall hours will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday but the town is limiting visits.

The state of emergency comes on the heels of Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties and the city of Glens Falls issuing state of emergencies.

