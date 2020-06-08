Town of Lake George adopts plan to mitigate climate change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

LAKE GEORGE — The town of Lake George on Monday adopted plans aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from municipal operations by as much as 80% over the next 30 years in the hopes of mitigating the impacts of climate change on the tourist-dependent community.

The Lake George Climate Joint-Action Plan dates back to 2017, when both the town and village of Lake George formed the Go Green Committee (GGC) after being awarded a combined grant of $25,000 from the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation to begin drafting a plan that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions while lowering taxpayer burdens.

“There’s a lot of things in there in terms of trying to reduce the footprint; trying to adapt to change,” Dan Barusch, the town’s director of Zoning and Planning, said.

Under the plan, the municipalities will gradually reduce greenhouse gas emissions from government operations by half of 2016 levels by 2035 and 80% by 2050. A combined 1,271 tons of greenhouse gases were emitted by the town and village in 2016, according to the plan.

“Because this takes time, the GGC determined that the Lake George Climate Action Plan (CAP) should be a long-term strategic plan that uses a phase in, not ‘force in’ philosophy,” the plan reads.