Town of Lake George adopts plan to mitigate climate change

LAKE GEORGE — The town of Lake George on Monday adopted plans aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from municipal operations by as much as 80% over the next 30 years in the hopes of mitigating the impacts of climate change on the tourist-dependent community.
The Lake George Climate Joint-Action Plan dates back to 2017, when both the town and village of Lake George formed the Go Green Committee (GGC) after being awarded a combined grant of $25,000 from the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation to begin drafting a plan that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions while lowering taxpayer burdens.
“There’s a lot of things in there in terms of trying to reduce the footprint; trying to adapt to change,” Dan Barusch, the town’s director of Zoning and Planning, said.
Under the plan, the municipalities will gradually reduce greenhouse gas emissions from government operations by half of 2016 levels by 2035 and 80% by 2050. A combined 1,271 tons of greenhouse gases were emitted by the town and village in 2016, according to the plan.
“Because this takes time, the GGC determined that the Lake George Climate Action Plan (CAP) should be a long-term strategic plan that uses a phase in, not ‘force in’ philosophy,” the plan reads.
The plan calls for a number of short-term steps which are expected to be implemented in the next three years and several long-term strategies requiring additional feasibility studies to implement.
Plans include converting streetlight and facility lighting to 100% LED within the next three years, and install solar panels on municipal buildings wherever possible.
A long-term plan to develop a 10-acre community solar farm is also being looked at, though the project might not be feasible at this time, the plan notes.
The town will also be reassessing its vehicle fleet to ensure it is using properly sized vehicles and work to adopt a policy requiring greater fuel efficiency in town vehicles moving forward.
“One of the most easily correctable issues that cause high fleet emissions is from using vehicles oversized for their service requirements,” the plan reads.
The plan also calls for reducing the reliance on propane and fuel oil by replacing cooling and heating systems in government buildings with cleaner HVAC systems.
Mitigating the impacts of climate change will be key in preserving the summer tourism the Lake George community relies on, according to the plan.
Summer heat waves, a side effect of climate change, can lead to invasive algal blooms, a major threat to Lake George’s ecosystem. And severe storms — which are expected to increase as the climate warms — can lead to severe flash flooding, according to the plan.
“The state’s changing climate will negatively impact human health, the economy, and the environment,” the plan reads.
The Town Board, which met virtually via Zoom, adopted the plan unanimously. There was no public comment.
