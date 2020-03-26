Town of Johnsburg to have virtual meeting with residents
Town of Johnsburg to have virtual meeting with residents

JOHNSBURG — Residents of the town of Johnsburg and other interested persons are invited to a virtual ​town hall meeting with Supervisor Andrea Hogan ​on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This virtual meeting will be accessible online and by telephone, according to a news release.

Hogan declared a State of Emergency for the entire town on March 22 amid the fast-moving novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The virtual ​town hall meeting with Hogan is expected to be the first of multiple town hall gatherings to support citizens in this uncertain time, the news release stated.

Hogan will provide county and local updates related to COVID-19, answer questions and facilitate a forum to allow the community to come together. Future sessions will feature Johnsburg board members, local business and nonprofit leaders, and other experts to support the community. Town halls will be scheduled for every Friday at 9 a.m.

Questions may be submitted ahead of time to ​supervisor@johnsburgny.com​. To participate, go to ​https://zoom.us/j/152415172​ or call in to 888-788-0099.

Johnsburg residents are directed to check the town website daily for updated orders, directives and notices at ​https://www.johnsburgny.com/​.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to check the town of Johnsburg social media pages (​Facebook​ and ​@andreahoganfortoj​ on Instagram).

