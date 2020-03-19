Town of Johnsburg closes some buildings, limits hours

JOHNSBURG -- The town of Johnsburg is closing Tannery Pond Community Center, the town library and Town Court, and employees at Town Hall will only be available via appointment until further notice.

Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the senior meal site at the town Senior Center will be closed as well, but meals will be delivered to those who want them on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

* All town buildings other than Town Hall are closed to the public. Those who need to interact with someone at Town Hall should call 518-251-2421 ahead of time.

* The town's transfer station will remain open, but the town Highway Department will be working with a skeleton crew to address emergencies only.

* Adirondack Community Outreach Center Food Pantry is closed but food pick-up is available. Interested residents need to contact the Center directly at (518) 251-3481 or nfo@adkcommunityoutreach.com.

* Wifi will still be available in the parking lot of town hall.

The town's hiking trails at North Creek Ski Bowl remain open, and residents were urged to get outside with "social distance" to enjoy the outdoors.