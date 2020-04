× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GREENWICH — The Town of Greenwich will be distributing cloth face masks on Wednesday at the Town Hall.

The face masks are part of the stockpile from Washington County.

Masks will be handed out to residents while supplies last starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Office Building parking lot, 2 Academy St.

Pickup will be set up in a drive-thru in the parking lot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0