Town of Greenwich honors historian and volunteer Cliff Oliver Mealy

GREENWICH — In recognition of African Americans and the role Black Americans played in U.S. history, the town of Greenwich has declared Feb. 1 as Clifford Oliver Mealy Recognition Day.

The town, with assistance from the Willard Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, passed a resolution on Tuesday at a Town Board meeting to honor Mealy, a prominent figure in the community.

Mealy, who has lived in the community for 31 years, is well known for his work as a historian and volunteer.

He has spent many hours at the Greenwich Free Library researching local historical African Americans and sharing his knowledge in events throughout the region from New York City to Plattsburgh.

Among the events he started are regular tours of Greenwich homes that were stops on the Underground Railroad. He also re-enacts the lives of historic figures such as Solomon Northup, Sgt. Henry Johnson, Lemuel Hayes and John Henry in an effort to bring greater understanding to the public on the struggles of African Americans throughout history. He has done research and presented programs on lesser-known African American locals like Vince Taylor, a World War I veteran and member of the Harlem Hellfighters.

The Bronx-born Mealy is a professional local photographer who excels in both fine and commercial art with a concentration on the sport of polo. Retired from the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Mealy has also served as a crossing guard with his dog, Sophy, and a photography instructor with the summer LIFTS program for children. He is a regular volunteer at the Greenwich Free Library, where he sits on the board.

“Cliff is a special man who has enriched Greenwich and surrounding communities through his love of bringing history to life and at the same time, educating people to the contributions of African Americans who have lived in our community,” Nolan said. “We are all the better for his many community endeavors. Cliff embodies what Martin Luther King Jr. taught us: 'The time is always right to do what is right.'"

The DAR, whose membership arranged the honor with the town, agreed.

“Cliff didn't have to adopt Greenwich as his own, but he did and we've reaped the benefits,” DAR Regent Sandy McReynolds said in a news release. “Through his community engagements over the years, especially his dedication to educate all ages about the influential role Greenwich played in the Underground Railroad — he deserves this recognition. This could have all stayed a mere passage in a old book long forgotten, but Cliff has made sure that didn't happen."

The DAR will host a reception to honor Mealy at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Greenwich Free Library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0