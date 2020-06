FORT EDWARD — The town Highway Department will be flushing hydrants in Water District 1 in the northern section of the town from June 15 through June 18, between 6 and 11 p.m.

Some discoloration of the water can be expected. The town suggests flushing your hot water tank and letting your water run for several minutes prior to doing laundry. Call 518-747-5501 with questions.