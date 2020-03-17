Town of Chester announces new restrictions

The town of Chester announced a host of changes to town operations Tuesday, which includes limited access to Town Hall and closure of the transfer station and Town Court.
The Chester Town Board will maintain essential services for the operation of the town while taking steps to reduce exposure of employees and the public to coronavirus. Towards that goal, the Town Board has approved the following actions as safeguards and precaution in order to limit spread of the contagious disease:
• The Municipal Center will remain open but only one access point, the "Library Entrance," will be used during regular operating hours (8:30 a.m – 3 p.m.). All visitors will be required to sign in and provide contact information.
• The Library will be closed to the public. Staff will be available by phone to handle questions and requests during regular Library hours (posted on the town and library websites)
• The Meal Site will not host congregate meals. Home delivery of meals will continue. Delivery schedule will change to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with 2 meals being delivered each day.
• The Food Pantry will remain open during regular hours (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday).
• The Town Court is closed until further notice. Please call during business hours or e-mail court@townofchesterny.org for questions or adjournment purposes.
• The YMCA Wellness Center will be closed until March 23rd.
• The Town Museum will be closed until further notice.
• Private offices in the Municipal Center will set their own protocols but they all encourage their clients and customers to do business over the phone. If you absolutely have to come in, please call first.
• All meetings and activities by community groups will be suspended until further notice. This includes Yoga, Thai Chi, Martial Arts, Pickleball, Line Dancing, Knitting, and all other activities/games.
• The Town Clerk, Assessor, Zoning Administrator, and Supervisor’s office will maintain regular hours but the public is encouraged to take care of business over the phone and limit the amount of personal contact with the offices. The Town will work to the best of its ability to accommodate citizens needs over the phone and electronically.
• The Re-Use Center at the Transfer Station will be closed until further notice.
Questions can be directed to Town Hall at 518-494-2711 or by emailing Craig Leggett, town supervisor, at supervisor@townofchesterny.org.
