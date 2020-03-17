Town of Chester announces new restrictions

The town of Chester announced a host of changes to town operations Tuesday, which includes limited access to Town Hall and closure of the transfer station and Town Court.

The Chester Town Board will maintain essential services for the operation of the town while taking steps to reduce exposure of employees and the public to coronavirus. Towards that goal, the Town Board has approved the following actions as safeguards and precaution in order to limit spread of the contagious disease:

• The Municipal Center will remain open but only one access point, the "Library Entrance," will be used during regular operating hours (8:30 a.m – 3 p.m.). All visitors will be required to sign in and provide contact information.

• The Library will be closed to the public. Staff will be available by phone to handle questions and requests during regular Library hours (posted on the town and library websites)

• The Meal Site will not host congregate meals. Home delivery of meals will continue. Delivery schedule will change to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with 2 meals being delivered each day.

• The Food Pantry will remain open during regular hours (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday).

