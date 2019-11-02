ARGYLE — On Tuesday, Argyle voters will decide the fate of the town’s current ‘no alcohol’ status with a referendum aimed at making the town wet again.
And two town council challengers — Robin Lyle and Dawn Bevilacqua — who are running as a team, support the measure, while incumbents Patrick Sullivan and Stephen Bonhote remain neutral on the issue.
“We are supporting selling alcohol legally in Argyle, “said Lyle, who along with Bevilacqua is running on the Democratic line and the independent line, Argyle Action. “It will help bring in tax receipts to the town. We feel there is so much energy around the craft brewing industry, we have a real opportunity here.”
Still, Republicans Sullivan and Bonhote said they did not want to influence the voters' decision.
“I don’t see a negative and there are some positives,” said Sullivan, who has been on the town council for eight years. “Overall, it is a pure voter decision.”
Bonhote, who was appointed to an open council seat earlier this year, is running on the Republican line.
“Let the people decide,” said Bonhote. “I don’t think it will save Argyle, though.”
Earlier this year, the grassroots Repeal Argyle Prohibition Committee set out to get the issue on the ballot. After knocking on hundreds of doors, they got well over the required 353 Argyle registered voter signatures.
“We got 462 signatures,” said Mary Lou Strode, a committee member, adding they could have gotten more from the 68 petitions that were circulated.
It was always the committee’s intention to focus on the economic value of allowing alcohol to be sold and served in the town.
“We want to create a supportive economic environment for farmers and entrepreneurs in the town of Argyle,” said Jason Lloyd, a committee member who spearheaded the initiative. “We have about six or seven businesses that could potentially benefit.”
Lloyd pointed to a new Argyle Brewery.
With a federal license to brew and state license to sell beer, Highlander Brewing Co. cannot sell the beer they brew in Argyle within the town because of the existing dry-town status.
“It limits our ability to sell retail in Argyle,” said Rick Dennis, who co-owns an Argyle hops farm with Jeff Kroosz.
Dennis said that the brewery will help keep his farm viable.
“A brewery was the next step for us," said Dennis. "Small farms have to adapt, and we found this works really well.”
Dennis said that if the referendum passes, they plan to have food trucks on site to sell food and beer at their farm brewery.
There are more than six licensed breweries — Argyle Brewing Co., Battle Hill Brewing, R.S. Taylor, Slate Town Brewing, Hicks Orchard, Slick Fin Brewing, Highlander Brewing — currently in Washington County, according to the state Liquor Authority.
Nonetheless, the town's current law prevents the retail sale of alcohol.
Argyle’s dry status dates back to Prohibition's 1933 repeal. At the time, local towns decided whether or not to remain dry.
You have free articles remaining.
Argyle chose to not have alcohol sold and served in the town, and since that time, Argyle voters voted to keep it that way in 1933, 1936, 1941, 1947, 1950, 1955, 1968, 1970, 1977, 1989 and in 2000.
Lloyd, along with others on the committee, has knocked on hundreds of doors regarding the vote.
"The vast majority, about 75 percent, are in favor," said Lloyd, adding that those staunchly opposed are holding on to a piece of the past. "But when I go through the changes with them, they say, 'that doesn't sound bad.'"
Previous opposition was because residents did not want a bar in town.
“Long gone are the days of the duck and dive bars and the 25 cent draft,” said Lloyd. “Today people want a nice environment that connects people and families.”
The way the state words the referendum, voters must vote on four questions, but Lloyd worries that voters will misunderstand item #3 because it lists taverns.
“Remember, craft breweries are lumped into that category,” he said. “If they vote no on that question, they will be preventing local farm breweries from being allowed to sell retail in Argyle.”
The four candidates vying for two open seats discussed town issues beyond the referendum vote on Tuesday.
The team of Lyle and Bevilacqua said the town has many needs and they would like to explore various grants, including some for the town's infrastructure needs.
"There are maintenance issues and there is now a three-foot hole in the maintenance roof," Lyle said. "There is an unwillingness of the town board to apply for grants."
But Sullivan said that the hole in the maintenance building roof was repaired in September, explaining that they had to first find out if there was asbestos in the roofing before moving forward. And now Sullivan and Bonhote are looking in alternative roofing systems before moving forward.
Sullivan is an engineer and Bonhote a contractor, and according to Sullivan, the two often volunteer their services to save the town money.
He said that they are not unwilling to seek grants, but they are hesitant.
"Maybe a grant would help, but we are looking at a roof system," he said, explaining that they could not apply for grants until they know the scope of their project. "We have been putting money aside every year for capitol projects."
All four candidates agree that keeping costs in check is critical to the town and they have varying ideas about ways for the town to explore opportunities.
Lyle and Bevilacqua would like to explore grant opportunities for mental health and primary care services.
"I worked for the Saratoga Prevention Council and I did grant writing for them," Lyle said, adding that she knows grants for such services are available. "I would also like to have better communication with the town residents."
Referring to town meeting minutes not being online, she said it is hard for people to stay informed.
"I'd like to see it be a bit easier," she said.
Sullivan said he would like to explore several agricultural opportunities, like bringing a hemp processor into Argyle. And he has been talking to a processor interested in New York.
Currently, local hemp farmers must transport their product hundreds of miles for processing.
"It would stimulate the economy and cut Washington County hemp farmers' costs," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.