Tourism study will be conducted in Warren County

Warren County has hired Hunden Strategic Partners to conduct a study of ways to increase tourism.

Hunden Strategic Partners is “a full-service real estate development advisory practice specializing in master feasibility studies for transformative destination assets,” according to its website.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors Occupancy Tax Committee hired the company at a cost of $96,000 to look at possibilities for the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds or the $3 million in the county’s occupancy tax reserve account.

The committee has received proposals for different projects, which the Hunden Partners also agreed to review and report back the best options, for an additional fee.

President and CEO Rob Hunden was joined by project manager Ryan Sheridan and David Greusel from Convergence Design to present the process of the study to the committee. Hunden previously did a 500-page study on Warren County that determined where people frequented and gathered most and from where tourists were coming.

Hunden said the study would look at the attractions of the county’s peers and competitors, and compare them to this area. He cited things like arenas, hotels, conference centers, sports complexes and theme/water parks.

Radio promotion

Radio broadcaster Walt Adams of Loud Media also went before the committee to propose a year-long promotion of Warren County to run twice every day at a cost of $24,000.

Loud Media, with offices in the city of Saratoga Springs, has local stations that broadcast in Saratoga, Glens Falls and Lake George.

Adams said the proposal would include weekly updated segments to highlight Warren County with “compelling content about things that are happening.”

“We would be working closely with Warren County to create these pieces, particularly when it comes to attractions — maybe some of things people don’t know about, the little hidden gems,” Adams said. “Sometimes only the things that have been paid for appear on a Google search or Yelp or Trip Advisor.”

He explained this option would be open “to anything happening in the region.”

“Events would certainly be a big part of it, but it could also highlight some history as well as the activities going on,” he said.

He cited the county’s recent letterbox program, in which people solved puzzles that led them to specific historic sites, as an example of something that would have been featured.

The features would run at the most important times of the day, according to Adams. First would be during Lake George Radio’s highest listening point in the day, which is “the morning drive” at 7:20 a.m. They would also air at 5:20 p.m., another peak time for the station.

John Strough, Queensbury’s town supervisor and a committee member, asked how long the proposed segments would be.

“We are aiming for two minutes ideally, but our research shows if it is interesting and compelling we can go up to five minutes,” Adams replied.

The committee members all voted in favor to approve the contract.