Tourism officials stay nimble during pandemic

After the Lake George region experienced a busier-than-expected summer, the Warren County Tourism is now focused on promoting the region’s winter attractions, all while keeping a watchful eye of the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

With cases on the rise throughout the country, including New York, the county has shifted how it promotes the region, said Joanne Conley, director of the Tourism Department.

Instead of trying to attract people from neighboring states and the New York City metro area like in the summer, the goal now is to reach people who live locally, while promoting the region’s outdoor activities.

“I like to say we’re cautiously optimistic,” Conley said. “A lot depends on the weather and certainly the rate of the virus spreading, but I think we’re fortunate to be the great outdoors — the mountains and the lakes — and people will think of the outdoor recreation of Warren County and Lake George when they want to get out this winter.”

Conley said her department is focused on reaching people who live in nearby cities like Albany, Saratoga Springs, Utica and Plattsburgh through social media and other forms of targeting advertising, but noted the strategy can, and will, be adjusted based on how the virus evolves.