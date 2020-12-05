Tourism officials stay nimble during pandemic

After the Lake George region experienced a busier-than-expected summer, the Warren County Tourism is now focused on promoting the region’s winter attractions, all while keeping a watchful eye of the evolving coronavirus pandemic.
With cases on the rise throughout the country, including New York, the county has shifted how it promotes the region, said Joanne Conley, director of the Tourism Department.
Instead of trying to attract people from neighboring states and the New York City metro area like in the summer, the goal now is to reach people who live locally, while promoting the region’s outdoor activities.
“I like to say we’re cautiously optimistic,” Conley said. “A lot depends on the weather and certainly the rate of the virus spreading, but I think we’re fortunate to be the great outdoors — the mountains and the lakes — and people will think of the outdoor recreation of Warren County and Lake George when they want to get out this winter.”
Conley said her department is focused on reaching people who live in nearby cities like Albany, Saratoga Springs, Utica and Plattsburgh through social media and other forms of targeting advertising, but noted the strategy can, and will, be adjusted based on how the virus evolves.
“This can all be adjusted with a simple click,” she said.
Portions of New York, including parts of Buffalo and New York City, are partially shut down under the state’s microcluster strategy, which is designed to curtail the spread of the virus while allowing parts of the state with a relatively low number of coronavirus cases to remain open.
There are 29 microclusters in the state, including several in western and central New York, the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City and on Long Island.
The goal, Conley said, is to not only avoid advertising in those portions of the state, but to market outdoor activities like snowmobiling and snowshoeing, which can be done safely and away from other people.
Conley said she’s already seen proof that people are looking to spend time outdoors this winter. Visitlakegeorge.com, the county’s tourism promotion website, has seen a 2,000% increase in visits to the skiing and snowboarding portion of the site.
Most of the site’s visitors are coming from within New York state as well, according to data shared by Conley.
There’s been a 539% increase in visitors from Utica and a 351% increase in visitors from Saratoga Springs. Site visitors from Clifton Park and Albany have also increased by 324% and 226%, respectively.
But Conley isn’t the only one promoting the region.
This summer, the county entered into a public-private partnership with the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Mannix Marketing, which operates LakeGeorge.com, to market the Lake George region and attract visitors.
The partnership was a success.
Scores of people flooded the region, filling local hotels and packing village sidewalks. Outdoor recreation, including boating and hiking, saw an uptick in interest as people looked for activities that would allow them to enjoy the outdoors and maintain a safe social distance from others.
But winters are far quieter in the Lake George area than in the summer.
Many businesses shut down after Columbus Day and don’t reopen until late spring, just before the summer tourism rush.
There’s been a push in recent years to keep businesses open through the winter, but progress has been slow.
About 20 businesses now operate year-round in the village of Lake George, said Mayor Robert Blais.
“Every year there’s more than the year before,” he said.
But the region’s long-term winter goals were dealt a blow on Tuesday when organizers of the Lake George Winter Carnival canceled the monthlong event over safety concerns relating to the pandemic.
The event brings thousands of visitors to Lake George each February, and some businesses open their doors looking to capitalize on the large crowds.
While the cancellation was a blow, the region still has plenty to offer, said Gina Mintzer, the executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Mintzer said plans are being discussed to promote local restaurants and developing events that will safely attract visitors.
Local residents are also being targeted under the plans, which are now moving at a high speed since the Winter Carnival has been canceled.
Mintzer said she's confident businesses will continue to operate safely, noting that the influx of visitors this summer didn't result in any outbreaks.
The key, she added, will be ensuring the region is smart in its advertising and clear in its message of safety.
“People are looking for things to do and for a reason to come here,” Mintzer said. “We just need to make sure that our messaging is safety first and what is it that they can do while they’re here.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.