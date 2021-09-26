Tourism officials pleased with Americade, Adirondack Balloon Festival weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Tourism officials are pleased with the success of the region’s two signature events — Americade and the Adirondack Balloon Festival — which overlapped this last week for the first time ever.
“It was a banner, busy, busy weekend,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce President Gina Mintzer.
Some vacancies were available at lodging establishments, but she noticed a lot of activity in the Lake George region with a lot of visitors and lines of people, she said.
The rainy and foggy weather may have depressed attendance at the balloon festival, but she noticed a lot of motorcycles all over the area when she took a drive up to Bolton Landing on Saturday, she said.
She believes the two events played off each other well. Even when balloons were not launching at the airport, people did other things in the area, including watching the motorcycles.
“This was the place to be this weekend, anywhere in the region,” she said.
Mintzer said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and state police maintained a very visible presence.
Americade organizer Christian Dutcher said attendance was down, which he expected after moving the event from June to September. He was pleased with the turnout, however, and the response from the visitors.
“This year, the overwhelming sentiment was: thank you so much for pulling it off. We appreciate you making it happen and the steps you took to make it safer,” he said.
Dutcher said he had to make a number of changes in light of the pandemic, such as canceling the block party and staggering the group rides.
Riders were just grateful to be at the event, he said.
Dutcher said he has never worked as hard in his life because, like many other business owners, he has been short-staffed. He put on the event with about one-quarter of the staff he normally has.
The event gave people a sense that life has returned to some type of normal following a difficult year and half of dealing with COVID-19.
Dutcher noticed younger faces in the crowd and more women. Only about 18% of motorcyclists are women but, he said, they were over-represented at the event, which he marketed to showcase the beautiful area and color of the changing leaves during the fall.
County officials pleased
Warren County Tourism Director Joanne Conley said having the two events on the same weekend could have been challenging, but the event organizers did well to make it work.
“Even though both events had to reinvent some aspects of their activities, attendees of each were thrilled to experience a sense of normalcy that came with taking part in these tried and true annual events,” she said in an email. “There may have been slightly lighter crowds than usual, and fog hampered morning liftoffs at the balloon festival, but overall the atmosphere was positive all weekend.”
She lacked specific figures on visitors or hotel occupancy but said the county could see some numbers on Wednesday or Thursday.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said organizers of both events took COVID protocols seriously. There were signs recommending wearing of masks at the balloon festival.
“We have not seen any COVID-19 cases that appear associated with either event, but we urge those who may have been in crowded settings to assume they were exposed to COVID-19, monitor for symptoms, stay home if feeling ill and get a COVID-19 test if feeling ill.”
Balloon festival organizer Mark Donahue did not return an email or message seeking comment.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.