Tourism officials pleased with Americade, Adirondack Balloon Festival weekend

“This year, the overwhelming sentiment was: thank you so much for pulling it off. We appreciate you making it happen and the steps you took to make it safer,” he said.

Dutcher said he had to make a number of changes in light of the pandemic, such as canceling the block party and staggering the group rides.

Riders were just grateful to be at the event, he said.

Dutcher said he has never worked as hard in his life because, like many other business owners, he has been short-staffed. He put on the event with about one-quarter of the staff he normally has.

The event gave people a sense that life has returned to some type of normal following a difficult year and half of dealing with COVID-19.

Dutcher noticed younger faces in the crowd and more women. Only about 18% of motorcyclists are women but, he said, they were over-represented at the event, which he marketed to showcase the beautiful area and color of the changing leaves during the fall.

County officials pleased

Warren County Tourism Director Joanne Conley said having the two events on the same weekend could have been challenging, but the event organizers did well to make it work.