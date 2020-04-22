Tourism officials eye reopening economy in Adirondacks under regional approach

The main marketing message for mitigation is, “We’ll be here”: We’ll be here, ready to welcome you back when the time is right. Pause now; play later. Wish you were here; glad you are staying home.

Local kick-start

Once the economy starts opening up, ROOST will change its marketing message to “We are here,” focusing on the local and regional residents who want to get out and explore. We are here, saving a place for you. We are here, getting ready to welcome you back.

“International travel is probably not going to happen much. Domestic flying is not going to happen much,” McKenna said. “But certainly some drive-to destinations with the right mechanisms in place should be positioned to welcome some guests, we hope, over this coming summer.”

Businesses will begin to reopen. Locals will want to start moving around within their communities. Travel desire will need to be built.

Recovery of the Adirondack economy will begin with local communities. There will be an emphasis on the need and value for business activity and local government engagement.

“It’s a time when we can really start concentrating on our communities,” McKenna said. “Let’s freshen them up, make them look clean, make them look pristine.”