QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Tourism Department is once again seeking to restore a tourism coordinator position. The county’s Tourism Committee made a favorable recommendation on the request of Director Heather Bagshaw to make a change to the office staffing. This position had existed years ago. Bagshaw said the duties would involve helping the various organizations complete applications for occupancy tax funding and track the funding for these events.

“This is the forefront person to assist the public to make sure they are abiding by the regulations that is going to be set forth and that we are following that process all the way through to the execution of the contract,” she said.

The position will assist her in the day-to-day operations of the Tourism Department, she added. Other duties will include overseeing funding from the I Love NY program and assist with purchasing, audits, payments and contract management as well.

She is planning to delete the senior events development coordinator and move Paul Tackett, the assistant tourism coordinator, into this position. She called Tackett a great asset to the department.

The full Warren County Board of Supervisors in December had rejected giving Tackett this title while the tourism director position was vacant. Tackett has served as assistant tourism coordinator for almost five years. The proposed salary for the position is $66,781.

Winter campaign

In other business, Bagshaw unveiled the theme her team developed that will be used to market the Lake George area in winter: “Unique as a Snowflake.”

The campaign will promote the various activities in the region.

“We are the place to come for all of this excitement and they only need to come to us,” she said.

