HUDSON FALLS — Weekends in the summer, Helen McCann and her sisters would round up their families and head to their camp on Hadlock Pond.
They'd swim, picnic and bask in the sun. Those weekends are how Kate McCann remembers her mother best, sitting on the deck and looking out on the water.
Helen was the matriarch of the McCann family. She was also a U.S. Marine, an owner of McCann's Pharmacy and a devoted member of the Hudson Falls community. She passed away on June 3 at the age of 96.
"She was a remarkable woman," Kate said. "She stood side by side with my father and grandfather in the drugstore. She was the rock that everybody turned to when there was sadness or tragedy. She traveled. She opened her home to everyone. She was always up for an adventure."
Tom VanAernem, a local real estate agent and former village trustee, remembers running through Helen and Paul McCann's back field to play basketball with all the neighborhood kids at their home. It was the hangout spot.
"They were real good people," VanAernem said. "Their kids are all real good people. They're just part of the fabric of the whole community down here."
Before Helen met Paul McCann, she was Helen Zolnowski, daughter of Frank and Anna Zolnowski of Poland. Helen's parents moved to the U.S. and settled on Margaret Street in Hudson Falls, where they raised four daughters.
After graduating from Hudson Falls High School, Helen joined the U.S. Marines. She served during World War II as a corporal. Kate said women didn't go out into the field, but Helen performed clerical work while stationed in North Carolina.
After moving back to Hudson Falls, she was an administrator at Ciba-Geigy, formerly known as Hercules.
It was in 1949 on a bus ride to Albany that Helen met Paul McCann, and as her children say, the rest is history.
McCann's Pharmacy has been a community staple since 1896. Joseph McCann opened its doors, and the local business has carried on from generation to generation.
Helen and Paul ran the store for a number of years. Helen's son, Brian, said his mother "ran the show."
"My mother was the boss, oh yah," Kate said, laughing. "If there were overdue accounts, my mother and grandfather would go get in the car and knock on doors, and my mother was the one to go up to the door. She was usually the one who came back with the money."
She also remembers Helen chasing a boy down the street who had stolen a stuffed animal.
"She was as tough as she was smart, as she was kind," Kate said.
Bill Nikas, a local lawyer and entrepreneur who grew up in Hudson Falls, said the pharmacy has been a landmark in the village. He remembers Helen as "one of the grand ladies of Sandy Hill," which is what Hudson Falls used to be called.
"They were always contributors to the community, the whole family," Nikas said of the McCanns.
While she was often seen behind the counter of the pharmacy, Helen also spent time mentoring students at Hudson Falls primary school, and was a charter member of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild. Kate said she could single out the students at school who needed help and "would take them under her wing." She'd attend their concerts and school functions, too, because Helen was afraid some of the students didn't have any family attending.
Helen also often marched in the Hudson Falls Memorial Day parade, proudly wearing her Marines uniform. She was happy to note she still fit into it, Brian and Kate said, laughing. In 2011, Helen was the grand marshal of the parade.
She leads on for her children and grandchildren, who carry on a legacy of family and community from behind the counter of a very special place in Hudson Falls.
According to Helen's obituary, a funeral mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the park in Hudson Falls. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Edward. Donations in Helen's memory may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, A Taste for Life, Elm & Carlton Streets, Buffalo, NY 14263.
