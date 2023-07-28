Jacquiline Touba will be presented the Crandall Library’s Henry & Betsy Crandall Award at the annual Award Dinner and Auction on Friday, Sept. 29 at The Queensbury Hotel.

The award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated the values and legacy of library founder Henry Crandall and his wife, Betsy, press materials say.

Recipients have affected the improvement of the community and demonstrated a commitment to Crandall Public Library. The beneficiary must have characteristics of generosity, perseverance, loyalty, compassion, civic pride, and philanthropy, the press announcement says.

Library Development Director Michelle Barrios said that Touba is one of the pioneers to make Glens Falls an art scene and who represents the qualities that the Crandalls would have appreciated. Barrios is also the grant writer for The Touba Foundation and has seen first-hand how involved Touba is in her philanthropy work.

“I don’t know the number of solicitations they get in a year but I know that she is very involved. She reads every grant herself and she will contact you if she has questions, “ Barrios said. “She doesn’t just read the proposal and writes a check; she really checks in with the organization and has a pulse on it.”

Touba is the founding executive director of the World Awareness Children’s Museum. The museum is an educational institution which fosters knowledge and appreciation of world cultures through exhibitions, interactive programming, the International Youth Art Exchange and educator-led tours. She also is a Rotary member, as well as their historian.

Touba’s diverse and extensive experience, both in Glens Falls and abroad, as a curator, published author, independent scholar, university professor and sociologist inspired her to initiate the International Youth Art Exchange and to help create the Museum in 1995. The museum was made with a mission to foster awareness and understanding of worldwide cultural diversity for children and adults.

“She does a lot of little things that people might not realize,” Barrios said.

Beyond being a sociologist and museum professional, Touba is an accomplished artist. She is the co-founder of the Arts District of Glens Falls and has been an active member of the North Country Arts board for many years, serving previously as president and now as current treasurer, press materials said.

Along with her husband, Riza Touba, they founded the Touba Family Foundation which has supported many not-for-profits in the Greater Glens Falls area.

“The library and many other community institutions have greatly benefited from the generosity of the Touba Family Foundation” Library Director Kathy Naftaly said in a news release about the award dinner. “Their philanthropy has enabled us to have purchased computers for the Children’s Department and Hearing Loop Listeners for the Community Room, supported our Library-by-Mail program, partially funded our Birding Backpack Program, and the seed money for a new Ukulele club.”

The library aims to raise more than $30,000 in support of the programs and services that promote literacy, provide educational opportunities, and expand cultural horizons for area residents. With tax dollars covering 70% of the library’s $5.3 million annual budget, fundraising is crucial to bridge the budget gap to continue meeting all of the community’s needs.

The event will be held at The Queensbury Hotel starting at 6 p.m. For more information or if looking to sponsor or be a member of the honorary committee, call 518-792-6508, extension 284 or visit www.crandalllibrary.org/support/ways-to-give/henrycrandallaward.