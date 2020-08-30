Tornadoes confirmed in Stillwater, Schaghticoke

The National Weather Service in Albany confirmed two tornadoes in the area from Saturday's disruptive weather. One was in Stillwater and the other was in Schaghticoke.

The tornado in Stillwater hit at approximately 5:26 p.m. with an estimated maximum wind speed of 100 mph. It had a width of about 50 yards and traveled a quarter-mile.

There was one injury from the tornado. Severe damage was done to a mobile home on McDermott Road near the intersection of Route 75. Several uprooted trees and downed large branches also were noted.

In Schaghticoke, the tornado took place from 5:42 to 5:44 p.m., with an estimated maximum wind speed of 110 mph. It had a width of 100 yards and traveled about 1 1/4 miles.

There was some damage to the roof of a house and a shed at the same residence. In addition to downed trees, there was some damage to roofs of Hoosic Valley High School and an elementary school.

