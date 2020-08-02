The National Weather Service has issued a local tornado watch until 10 p.m.
The watch includes Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.
Other counties include: Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Schoharie and Ulster.
The watch also extends to the counties of Bennington and Windham in southern Vermont, and Berkshire County in Massachusetts.
Two tornados have touched down this summer: one in Wilton and one in Queensbury.
