Tornado watch until 10 p.m.
alert

Tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Tornado watch

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Sunday.

 Courtesy photo

The National Weather Service has issued a local tornado watch until 10 p.m.

The watch includes Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

Other counties include: Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Schoharie and Ulster.

The watch also extends to the counties of Bennington and Windham in southern Vermont, and Berkshire County in Massachusetts.

Two tornados have touched down this summer: one in Wilton and one in Queensbury.

