Tornado warning issued for parts of Warren, Saratoga counties
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for portions of southeastern Warren County and northeastern Saratoga County.

The warning was issued at 5:44 p.m. and says that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Corinth, or about 12 miles west of Glens Falls and moving northeast at 30 mph, according to an alert.

The storm will be near Lake Luzerne and Hadley around 5:55 p.m., West Glens Falls around 6:05 p.m. and Glens Falls, Fort Edward at around 6:10 p.m.

The entire region remains under a severe thunderstorm warning.

