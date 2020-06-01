Tornado left a lot of cleaning up to do

QUEENSBURY — On Monday morning, town crews driving dump trucks and log-lifting trucks crept along Hudson Pointe Boulevard, where tree limbs and debris had been piled along the sides of the road.
On the broad green lawns between the road and the houses, the remains of large trees, snapped off in Friday night's storm, lay askew.
The tornado that wreaked havoc in the region appeared to have entered Hudson Pointe Nature Preserve close to the Hudson River and traveled along the boulevard, tearing branches from tree trunks and snapping the trunks themselves above the ground.
Royce and Margaret Lawrence stowed their two young children in the basement at 121 Hudson Pointe Boulevard after receiving a warning on their cellphones, then joined them as the storm roared near and trees started snapping.
"It was eerie. There was this train sound, and your ears popped," Royce said.
The violence was sudden and finished quickly — they only stayed in the basement for about a minute — but it left a chaotic scene behind, he said. The family lost about 50 trees on their lot of 1.5 acres.
At 151 Hudson Pointe Boulevard, a hole was gashed in the porch roof when a large tree fell across the lawn. Homeowner Corey Soprano said, luckily, he and his family were in Lake George, visiting relatives, when the storm hit, but he estimated the cleanup bill for his property at thousands of dollars.
Town crews were taking just the smaller limbs and debris homeowners had managed to move to the edge of the road. Dealing with the larger trees and property damage would have to be paid for by homeowners themselves, and private contractors were also on the scene Monday morning.
"We do want to help. We're down there, helping them," said town Supervisor John Strough.
But the crews were supposed to pick up only the smaller branches and nothing over 4 inches in diameter, he said — "the tree people can take out those."
Town crews were already behind in the usual spring cleanup of yard debris, because more people than usual have been at home, staying safe during the pandemic, and they've been putting out larger piles, he said.
He was astonished at the extent of the damage in the neighborhood: "I was walking around backyards Friday night. I just couldn't believe the devastation.
"People were asking, 'Did it touch down?' I don't think it touched down. Trees weren't blown over, they were snapped in half. The base part was still standing," he said.
He saw oaks and maples that had been snapped, as well as softwood pines, which break more easily.
The town has closed the trail system in the nature preserve while the cleanup proceeds.
"There's going to be a longtime cleanup," he said.
The storm also knocked out power in the area, forcing the town's water plant to run on a generator for 16 hours, according to Chris Harrington, Queensbury's water superintendent.
A tree fell on a trailer that is part of the plant complex, damaging it, he said.
Crews had to clear trees on Saturday from the plant's entrance so workers could get in.
"It could have been a lot worse," Harrington said, adding, "I can't wait for this year to be over."
In Lake Luzerne, Chris Leyendecker said he was baby-sitting his granddaughter when the storm came through, pushing a 40-foot tree through his Call Street house.
He heard the winds whipping around and then his family headed to the center of the house in case the windows got blown out.
“It was terrifying,” he said.
Luckily, no one was injured. Leyendecker said he had to use a chainsaw to cut branches to get to his truck. A tree service company arrived with a crane to take the tree off the house. He hopes insurance covers the cost to the roof.
— Reporters Kathleen Moore and Michael Goot contributed to this report.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.