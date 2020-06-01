Tornado left a lot of cleaning up to do

Town crews were taking just the smaller limbs and debris homeowners had managed to move to the edge of the road. Dealing with the larger trees and property damage would have to be paid for by homeowners themselves, and private contractors were also on the scene Monday morning.

"We do want to help. We're down there, helping them," said town Supervisor John Strough.

But the crews were supposed to pick up only the smaller branches and nothing over 4 inches in diameter, he said — "the tree people can take out those."

Town crews were already behind in the usual spring cleanup of yard debris, because more people than usual have been at home, staying safe during the pandemic, and they've been putting out larger piles, he said.

He was astonished at the extent of the damage in the neighborhood: "I was walking around backyards Friday night. I just couldn't believe the devastation.

"People were asking, 'Did it touch down?' I don't think it touched down. Trees weren't blown over, they were snapped in half. The base part was still standing," he said.

He saw oaks and maples that had been snapped, as well as softwood pines, which break more easily.