Tops, Price Chopper complete merger; Warrensburg store to be taken over by different chain

The Tops Market in Warrensburg will be acquired by a new company as Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops have completed their merger.

The regulatory review process by the Federal Trade Commission mandates that the newly combined company divest itself of 12 of the combined stores. GU Markets LLC, an affiliate of C&S Wholesale Grocers, will operate these stores. C&S will continue to recognize the union workforce at these locations, according to a news release.

In addition to Warrensburg, the Tops in Saranac Lake, South Watertown and Rutland, Vermont, will also come under C&S.

Frank DeRiso, president of the UFCW Local One, said the merger will benefit consumers and union members.

“We believe that this merger will be a positive for our membership, preserving union jobs and strengthening the company’s prospects into the foreseeable future,” he said in a news release. “We are pleased that we have an agreement with the new owner and they are committed to retaining all of the existing union jobs and contracts.”

DeRiso thanked Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Office of the New York State Attorney General and the UFCW International Union for their assistance in this process.

The Tops Market in Corinth will remain under that brand.

Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets will be under a new parent company called Northeast Grocery Inc. The combined markets will have nearly 300 stores in the Northeast, which company officials said in a news release will allow them to leverage increased value for customers, advance shared opportunities for innovation and become more competitive with their expanded workforce, community and trade partnerships.

“We’re appreciative of the FTC’s diligence in reviewing this merger and grateful to have received all of the necessary approvals. Now, we can dedicate ourselves to bringing these two storied grocery chains together, leveraging best practices, developing new opportunities and finding efficiencies that will help us continue to deliver distinctive shopping experiences,” Scott Grimmett, president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, said in a news release.

Blaine Bringhurst will serve as president of the Price Chopper/Market 32 business and John Persons as the president of the Tops Markets business. Dave Langless, the chief financial officer of Tops, will serve as the parent company’s chief financial officer.

Northeast Grocery will be headquartered in Schenectady, as will Price Chopper/Market 32. Tops Markets will retain its main office in Williamsville, in western New York.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.