Tops market not damaged after firefighters respond to report of smoke on Friday

BOLTON — Local fire departments responded to the Tops Friendly Markets in Bolton on Friday for a report of smoke.

The Bolton Fire Department received the call at about 10:30 p.m. for smoke at the supermarket at 4976 Lake Shore Drive.

There was heavy smoke throughout the building, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

The Lake George Fire Department assisted at the scene.

A person who answered the phone at Tops on Saturday said there was a “small incident.” She said the store was not damaged.

She declined to comment further, referring questions to the corporate office.

Bolton Fire Chief Robert LaGoy said the smoke was caused by a burned out motor in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

There were no injuries.

