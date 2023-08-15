Tops Friendly Markets, a leading, full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the promotion of James Palmer to store manager of our North Creek, N.Y. store.

James started his career in 2008 as a cashier at Grand Union/Tops Schroon Lake location. Over the years he has held many positions in various stores in the North Country District including scan coordinator, produce manager, office manager and most recently assistant store manager in the Corinth, N.Y. Tops location. James is a resident of Olmstedville, N.Y